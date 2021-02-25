Live: Capitol Police chief testifies before Congress amid scrutiny over riot security failings

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police testified before a House panel Thursday that law enforcement was aware of the possibility of violence from armed extremists on Jan. 6.

Yogananda Pittman cited a ““multi-tiered failure” on the day of the Capitol insurrection and said the agency’s incident command protocols “were not adhered to” at a hearing before the House Appropriations subcommittee. NewsNation is livestreaming the hearing in the player above.

Pittman said in prepared remarks that intelligence collected ahead of the Capitol assault suggested that the gathering would have the participation of armed “militia members, white supremacists, and other extremist groups.”

Pittman said Thursday during the hearing that “no credible threat indicated tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol.” She later said that “to stop a mob of tens of thousands requires more than a police force, it requires physical infrastructure or a regiment of soldiers.”

Pittman was the assistant chief of police of the department’s Protective and Intelligence Operations on Jan. 6 and said she was responsible for its Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division (IICD).

The panel’s top Republican, Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler, said the top Capitol Police officials “either failed to take seriously the intelligence received or the intelligence failed to reach the right people.”

Trump supporters saw Jan. 6 as the last opportunity to overturn the results of the presidential election and their sense of desperation and disappointment “may lead to more of an incentive to become violent,” the IICD said in an assessment issued on Jan. 3, according to Pittman.

“While the Department was prepared to neutralize and remove individuals or groups engaging in civil disobedience or violence among the demonstrators, it was quickly overwhelmed by the thousands of insurrectionists (many armed) who immediately and without provocation began attacking officers, bypassing physical barriers, and refusing to comply with lawful orders,” Pittman added.

READ THE FULL PREPARED TESTIMONY BELOW:

Supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory over the former Republican president, who spread unfounded claims that the November election had been marred by widespread fraud.

A range of election officials across the country including Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have confirmed there was no widespread fraud in the election. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states crucial to Biden’s victory, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies were dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices.

The Capitol attack delayed the certification of Biden’s win by several hours, as lawmakers were forced to flee to seek safety from the angry mob that overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence.

More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the riot, including some with ties to far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Pittman testified Thursday that 35 USCP officers are under investigation and six have been suspended with police powers revoked for misconduct on Jan. 6. She said the investigation should conclude in two to three months.

An FBI warning that a protest by Trump supporters could turn violent reached the U.S. Capitol Police the day before the assault, but top officials in charge of securing Congress that day did not see it, they told lawmakers on Tuesday.