MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver is facing charges after authorities say he intentionally crashed a car into the second floor of a Pennsylvania home over the weekend.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Junction Fire Company said it was called to assist the Decatur Volunteer Fire Company with a reported vehicle accident on Alfarata Road in Decatur Township, about 120 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Upon arrival, responders found a vehicle had crashed into the second floor of the home. The driver had already been removed from the car, according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

The driver, identified by Pennsylvania State Police as 20-year-old Evan Miller, was transported to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Three people were inside the home when it was hit. Authorities have not said if any others were injured.

According to Junction Fire Company, Miller appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed and veered off the road into a field. There was a change in elevation between the field and the house. Because of this and the high rate of speed, the vehicle became airborne before hitting the house.

Photo provided by Junction Fire Co.

Photo provided by Junction Fire Co.

Photo provided by Junction Fire Co.

Photo provided by Junction Fire Co.

Photo provided by Junction Fire Co.

Photo provided by Junction Fire Co.

Photo provided by Junction Fire Co.

According to state police, charges pending against Miller include aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief. Investigators believe Miller acted intentionally, though they have not explained a motive.

Crews were able to stabilize the home and assisted the homeowners in putting up a tarp due to upcoming storms. Junction Fire Company said fire crews remained on the scene for about three hours.

Additional details have not yet been released.