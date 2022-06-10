ATLANTA, GA (KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced Friday it is rescinding an order requiring people to show the results of a negative COVID test prior to boarding a plane.

According to the CDC, as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern-Standard time, airplane passengers will no longer need to be tested and show the COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the U.S.

The COVID-19 pandemic has now shifted to a new phase, due to the widespread uptake of highly effective COVID-19 vaccines, the availability of effective therapeutics, and the accrual of high rates of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity at the population level in the United States. Each of these measures has contributed to lower risk of severe disease and death across the United States. As a result, this requirement which was needed at an earlier stage in the pandemic may be withdrawn. CDC statement

The CDC will continue to recommend travelers boarding a flight to the U.S. get tested for current infection with a viral test as close to the time of departure as possible and not travel if they are sick. The latest science will also be under consideration by the CDC moving forward along with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic in case the situation changes. Updates will be delivered by the CDC if and/or when circumstances change.