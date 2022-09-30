Over 90 types of cheeses were affected, including those sold under dozens of brand names. (Source: CDC)

(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with a strain of listeria that may be linked to contaminated brie and camembert cheeses.

The cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc., of Michigan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On Friday, Sept. 30, the company issued a recall for brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.

Over 90 types of cheeses were affected, including those sold under dozens of brand names such as:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joes

The affected cheeses have best-by dates ranging from September 28, 2022, to December 14, 2022.

Stores where the cheese was sold include Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Safeway, Shaws, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods and more. Some retailers may have repackaged the cheeses for individual resale as well, meaning they may not bear any of the above brand names, according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Listeria infections linked to the same strain have been observed in six states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. Five people have been hospitalized due to the infection, and four of those people reported eating brie or camembert cheese. No deaths have been reported at this time.

Anyone who may have purchased cheese affected by the recall is asked to throw it away immediately and clean refrigerators, containers and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cheese. The CDC says listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can spread to other foods and surfaces.

Those who believe they have become ill after eating the recalled cheese are urged to contact a doctor.

Listeria, which can be caused by ingesting contaminated deli meats, soft cheeses and raw sprouts (among other contaminated items) can produce flu-like symptoms and confusion. Pregnant people, newborns and the elderly are at the highest risk of complications or death, according to the CDC.

The CDC is currently investigating to see if any other products from the company were also contaminated by listeria.

More information about the recall can be found at the FDA’s website.