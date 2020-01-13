Chick-Fil-A is giving away free nuggets

Chick-Fil-A is giving away free chicken nuggets for the rest the month.

Anyone “who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A account” in the Chick-fil-A app now until Jan. 31 will be given a free order of 8 nuggets.

The offer is redeemable in any restaurant, in the drive-thru, or by placing a mobile order with the company’s app.

Courtesy: Chick-Fil-A

“Our customers are incredibly important to us, and this is one small way to thank them for their loyalty and introduce the perks of our app to new guests,” said Kevin Purcer, director of customer digital experience at Chick-fil-A. “We are excited to surprise our guests with a free eight-count order of nuggets this month through our mobile app.”

The restaurant also announced a new addition to the menu on Monday.

For more about Chick-Fil-A, click here.