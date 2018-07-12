Child molester beaten to death by fellow inmate in prison

KERN COUNTY, CA (KGET) - A convicted child molester was beaten to death by another inmate at Wasco State Prison in Kern County.

At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Augustin Duran, 66, was attacked by fellow inmate Andres Ayon, 19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Prison staff sounded an alarm and inmates were instructed to get down on the ground once the attack began, but Ayon ignored guards and continued to strike Duran, officials said.

Guards deployed a pepper spray grenade and Ayon complied with instructions to get down on the ground, according to CDCR.

Ayon was placed in handcuffs and put in a holding cell, while Duran was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead just before 5 p.m. the next day.

Duran was serving a 55-year to life sentence for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.

Ayon, who was serving six years for second-degree robbery and use of a deadly weapon, has been placed into the prison's Administrative Segregation Unit, pending further investigation, officials said.