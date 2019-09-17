Chipotle adds Carne Asada to its menu

NEW YORK CITY (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Chipotle is bringing the Carne!
Asada, that is. It’s a brand new addition to the menu and the first meat to be added in over a year.
For a limited time only, you can chow down on the Carne asada at the chain’s more than 2,000 stores. The company tested it out in a few cities and people loved it. It’s part of the company’s push to offer more diet-friendly options. In this case, if you’re doing the paleo or Whole30 diet, you’re good to go with this Carne asada.
But don’t worry, vegetarians– Chipotle hasn’t forgotten about you. Vegan and vegetarian bowls were rolled out earlier this year.
All of this is a part of a major about-face for Chipotle since the E. coli outbreak a few years ago, where 60 people got sick in 14 states. Since then, they’ve made quite the turnaround and the company’s stock is up 85% so far this year.