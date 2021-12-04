CNN fires Chris Cuomo after helping with brother’s scandal

FILE – Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending the anchor indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

The network suspended Chris Cuomo earlier in the week to investigate his involvement with his brother’s defense. CNN said Saturday it was still investigating but additional information had come to light. The network had terminated Cuomo “effective immediately.” CNN did not immediately release additional details.