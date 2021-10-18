Colin Powell dead at 84 due to complications from Covid-19

In this image from video made available before the start of the convention, former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

(NEXSTAR) — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell has died due to complications from Covid-19, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday. He was 84.

Full statement:

“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American. — The Powell Family”