Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shares video of one-month-old baby gorilla

National
Posted: / Updated:

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has released a new video of baby gorilla Jamani, sleeping in her mother’s arms.

Jamani, a female western lowland gorilla baby was born just about a month ago to Cassie, and first-time father, Ktembe, according to the zoo.

The zoo website states that western lowland gorillas have a single birth every 3 to 4 years and gestation last 255-265 days, or around 8.5 months.

Here is Jamani’s original birth announcement the zoo posted on Facebook. You can see how much she’s grown from these pictures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories