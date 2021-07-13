Community says goodbye to fallen THPD Det. Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Slain Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency was awarded the Medal of Honor and the Wounded in Combat medal posthumously Monday during a memorial event prior to a public visitation at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.

Ferency was killed Wednesday during what authorities have called an “ambush” outside the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute.

“He confronted the danger, a selfless act of courage, by engaging the subject to stop the attack,” Police Chief Shawn Keen said during the medal presentation. “This act of courage cost Det. Ferency his life, and likely saved others from the same fate.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags across Vigo County to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday. Holcomb arrived around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in Terre Haute to attend Ferency’s funeral.

Gov. Eric Holcomb arrives Tuesday in Terre Haute to attend Det. Greg Ferency’s funeral.

Ferency’s funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hulman Center. Following the service, a procession started around 1:30 p.m., going east on Cherry Street and turning south on 9th Street toward Wabash Avenue.

A crowd gathers on the side of the road for Det. Greg Ferency’s funeral procession.

The procession continued east on Wabash to Ferency’s final resting place at Calvary Cemetery. The motorcade also stopped at the Terre Haute Police Department where the final 10-42 for Det. Ferency was dispatched.

A 40 foot by 60 foot Garrison flag was also hung at Brown and Wabash in Ferency’s honor. Once in position, only the procession was allowed to drive under the flag.

The Garrison flag is hung at Brown and Wabash in honor of slain THPD officer Det. Greg Ferency.

Once the funeral procession arrived at Calvary Cemetery, friends, family and fellow officers were able to show their respects to Ferency and his family while placing flowers on his casket. Officers were wearing white carnations with a red center to symbolize both the blood Ferency shed and the good life that he lived.

A special flag ceremony was also held in Ferency’s honor during Monday’s event.

“Det. Gregory ‘Greg’ Joseph Ferency courageously stood his post for over three decades, representing what is best in society; going into places the average person fears to tread; seeing things no one wants to see,” Keen said. “By simply putting on his uniform and going to work every day, Greg made this country—this community—a better place to live. Therefore, we present Greg this Flag of the United States of America—a symbol of hope—with a prayer that it will offer him the comfort of a grateful nation.”

A fellow police officer salutes in front of a photo of fallen THPD officer Det. Greg Ferency during a memorial procession.

Hoosiers from across the state traveled Monday to the Terre Haute Police Station to pay their respects. One Indiana resident made the trip from Kokomo, Ind., just to show his support.

“You just feel bad for the community,” Matthew Bennington said. “You feel bad for the family. You feel bad for the police officers. When I heard how it happened, it was just mind blowing. the officer came out and he passed away protecting his fellow colleagues.”

A family gathers on the street to show their respect during fallen THPD officer Det. Greg Ferency’s funeral procession.

For many people who came out to pay their respects, they wanted to not only show their support to Det. Ferency’s family but also to law enforcement who lost a brother.

“They’re there to support us and help us and I just wanted to come out and show my support to the police officer,” Sherry Julian said. “It’s sad but I’m glad to see people come out and supporting them.”

A memorial service for Det. Greg Ferency features his police vehicle and a “Back the Blue” sign.

A memorial fund for Ferency has been set up at First Financial Bank, according to THPD. Monetary donations can be made at any First Financial Bank to the Greg Ferency Memorial Fund and proceeds will go to the Ferency family.