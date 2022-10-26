EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Neighbors in Excelsior Springs, Missouri have growing questions after a driver delivering for Amazon is left dead in a suspected dog attack Monday evening.

On Tuesday, authorities in Ray County said it will be another 24 hours “at least” until they have the official cause of that driver’s death.

Investigators say there is a real possibility that the driver experienced a medical emergency before getting mauled by the dogs.

It happened at a fenced-in home off O Highway just outside Excelsior Springs. Authorities still have not identified the person who died.

That driver arrived at the home just after 5 p.m. and authorities found him dead two hours later after a neighbor reported an Amazon truck sitting in the same place for a long time.

The driver had trauma consistent with dog bites, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said.

There is no longer the sound of barking at the home across from Magnolia Lane. It’s quiet, with neighbors saying the owners are still out of town.

“They get a lot of deliveries, OK? That’s the only thing I noticed is they get a lot of deliveries from Amazon. I mean, on a regular basis. Almost every day,” neighbor Russell Crowley said.

A package sat on the front porch on Tuesday with crime scene tape still left on the ground. The Amazon truck, which sat at the house for hours on Monday, is also gone along with the body of the driver and the two dogs, a German shepherd and a mastiff.

“We’re not saying the dogs were the cause of death. We don’t know that yet. We do know that they were aggressive though,” Childers said.

Childers continued by saying he did not need a warrant to enter the home because of the exigent circumstances of aggressive dogs being around law enforcement and medical personnel, giving him the ability to enter.

“I do not take pleasure shooting dogs. As a matter of fact about three months ago I broke up a puppy mill here in this county where there was 90 dogs found inside of a residence,” Childers said.

“I adopted one of them as puppy. It’s a mastiff actually,” Childers said.

“People have the right to have dogs that are protective. But also when those dogs have access to go in and out if somebody’s there, hey were inside of a fence that also said ‘Beware of Dogs.’

However, where does fault come into play? Because you have somebody who’s doing their job,” Childers said.

But some neighbors say local authorities have not done enough leading up to this situation, like one woman who asked not to be identified.

“I 100% believe that if the sheriff’s department does not step up its response to aggressive dogs, dogs off-leash in the county or whatever that sort of looks like – if they don’t, there will be more,” she said.

“But I’ll be honest with you. I know my Amazon driver. My Amazon driver knows me. All these new drivers and stuff, they didn’t know: don’t open that gate,” she said.

People are also buzzing on social media, but the Ray County Sheriff tells FOX 4 he has found no record of any complaints about the dogs at this home.