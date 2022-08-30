AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat.

Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting votes for the America’s Best Restroom Contest, an annual celebration of the most eye-catching or otherwise interesting facilities in the country. Now in its 21st year, the contest aims to crown 2022’s “Best Restroom” from a pool of finalists that include restaurant restrooms, watering-hole washrooms and even airport lavatories.

“The public holds higher standards for the cleanliness and technology used in public restrooms which is why we’re proud to recognize these businesses that maintain clean and exceptional facilities,” said Julia Messinger, the marketing manager at Cintas, in a recent press release.

The bathrooms selected as finalists were deemed to be especially elegant or eclectic, and chosen for their cleanliness and aesthetic allure, according to Cintas.

This year’s finalists, in alphabetical order, are located at:

Delaware Botanic Gardens, in Dagsboro, Delaware, where the bathroom incorporates garden elements and floor-to-ceiling windows to showcase the outdoors

Eberly, a restaurant in Austin, Texas, with bathrooms that feature a “vacancy” light on the exterior of each stall door

Headlands Lodge and Spa, in Pacific City, Oregon, where restroom visitors are treated to a “spa-like feel,” according to Cintas

La Patisserie, a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, which earned a spot thanks to its bathrooms’ chandeliers and fully enclosed stalls

Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, where the all-gender restroom in Terminal B offers “potty parity for all,” Cintas says

No. 5 Bistro and Bar, in Sedalia, Missouri, where the bathrooms are said to pay homage to a historic building

North Hollywood Recreation Center, in California, with lavatories that feature self-cleaning capabilities

Stone Mountain Public House, in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where the washroom takes on a “fun, prohibition theme”

Tampa International Airport, in Florida, in the Airside C section, where the bathroom is decorated with images of Florida’s fauna

Tori Tori, a restaurant in Orlando, which features restroom flower arrangements perfect for “mirror selfies and photos,” Cintas says



Voting for America’s “Best Restroom” is open through Aug. 31 at BestRestroom.com. The winner will be honored with a place in the America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame, as well as a restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or future restroom cleanings.

“While most people would likely characterize their trip to the restroom as a fairly unremarkable experience, we at Cintas think it should be unforgettable,” Cintas writes of its annual contest.