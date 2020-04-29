Costco to require face coverings for shoppers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face covering requirement for all shoppers, and new hours for members over 60 years old.

Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company stated Wednesday in a press release.

A Costco press release said the requirement is an additional precaution.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” said the company.

According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.