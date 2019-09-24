Couple learns home was former meth lab after unborn baby tests positive for meth

JEFFERSON CO., Mo. (KSDK) – A Missouri mother-to-be learned that her home was contaminated with meth after her unborn baby tested positive for the drug.

Elisha and Tyler Hessel bought their St. Louis area home in 2016 without knowing it was a former drug lab. They found out after Elisha tested positive for meth at a prenatal visit.

She couldn’t explain how the drug was in her system, but the history of the house was confirmed by an online database devoted to county meth lab seizures and contamination found throughout their home.

“There was a lot of crying, there was a lot of confusion, because we didn’t know exactly what that meant – other than it wasn’t safe for us to be in the house,” Hessel said. “We were basically contaminating ourselves, you know, every day that we were in there, especially for the baby, you know, so we, I moved out right away.”

Doctors will test Elisha Hassel’s daughter for drugs when she is born and if she tests positive, social services will be contacted.

The DEA keeps an online database of Clandestine drug laboratories or dumpsites nationwide. The website is https://www.dea.gov/clan-lab