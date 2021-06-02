Court orders $826,301 restitution for wrongfully convicted Kansas man posthumously

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Olin L. “Pete” Coones was arrested for first-degree murder on April 7, 2008 and was convicted of that crime on December 17, 2009 in Wyandotte County District Court.

Coones served 12 years and 213 days behind bars.

The Kansas Attorney General has reached a resolution that Coones, who was imprisoned for the crime, was wrongfully charged and imprisoned.

“The attorney general reached an agreed resolution of a lawsuit filed November 13, 2020, by Olin L. “Pete” Coones. In December 2009, Mr. Coones was convicted in Wyandotte County District Court and imprisoned for the first-degree murder of a Wyandotte County woman. His conviction was vacated and charges against him dismissed on November 5, 2020. After being released from prison, Mr. Coones died on February 21, 2021, and his claim was continued by his estate.” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

The court determined that Coones did not commit the crime, was not an accessory to the crime, did not commit perjury or fabricate evidence.

Coones was released from prison on November 5, 2020, he died on February 21, 2021.

The court ordered the following restitution for Mr. Coones, given his mistaken-conviction statute:

Mr. Coones was granted a Certificate of Innocence.

Records of his conviction and arrest were ordered expunged.

Mr. Coones’ estate was granted total compensation of $826,301.81.

From December 2018 through the present, 11 individuals have filed lawsuits against the State of Kansas under authority of the K.S.A. 60-5004, the mistaken-conviction statute.