Runners cross the starting line during the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Crowds gathered along the streets of Newton, Massachusetts, on Monday, April 17, to cheer on participants of the 127th Boston Marathon.

Local media reported Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was the grand marshal for the event and said the energy of the event lifted the city and region.

Footage captured by Gaurav Chatterjee shows runners between mile 20 and 21 in Newton on Monday afternoon while fans cheered. The 2022 winner, Evans Chebet, seen leading in the footage, was the eventual winner of the race, retaining his title from last year.

The marathon was expected to feature nearly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries, according to its official website.