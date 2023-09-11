CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say they believe escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante is still in Pennsylvania, but there is no defined search area, as the manhunt hits its 12th day.

Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021, traveled at least 20 miles northeast to East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville.

State Police say over the weekend Cavalcante stole and later abandoned a dairy van that was found outside of the original search radius.

Lt. Colonel George Bivens with the Pennsylvania State Police says he believes Cavalcante is still in Chester County.

The 34-year-old Cavalcante was captured on security cameras now appearing clean-shaven and wearing a sweatshirt. State Police say he attempted to contact previous work associates.

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

State Police say the Longwood Gardens area where Cavalcante was captured on camera had weaknesses in the perimeter that may have allowed him to escape. U.S. Marshals say they’re preparing for the “long game” in the search, but they insist they believe they’ll catch him in the near future.

In Brazil, prosecutors in Tocantins state say Cavalcante is accused of “double qualified homicide” in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis, which they allege was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with the repair of a vehicle.

The reward for information leading to his capture was raised to $25,000 and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police say you can also call the tipline at 717-562-2987.