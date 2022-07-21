MENDON, Mo. — An Amtrak train crash that killed four people and injured at least 150 other passengers, also caused $4 million dollars in damage to the train and tracks.

The damage estimate was part of a preliminary report into the crash released by by National Transportation Safety Board.

Investigators arrived at the crash site and began investigating what happened the day after the June 27 deadly crash.

While on scene, investigators inspected the grade of the railroad crossing. The NTSB said it will focus the future part of its investigation on the railroad crossing design, railcar design, survival factors, and passenger railcar crashworthiness.

While on scene, National Transportation Safety Board also reviewed data from the lead locomotive’s forward-facing image recorder and event recorder, which FOX4 reported in the days after the crash.

Inspectors confirmed the train was traveling 89 mph, which is below the maximum speed of 90 mph allowed on the train tracks at that location. They also used it to determine the train was traveling 87 mph when it collided with a dump truck on the train tracks.

People living in the area said they’d complained about the crossing for years. They said the crossing was steep and it was difficult to see if a train was coming until it was too late.

There have been multiple lawsuits filed in connection with the deadly crash, including one claiming Amtrak overloaded the train with passengers and luggage.