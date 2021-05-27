Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military

Reserve Marine Maj. Tyrone Collier visits the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial near his home in Arlington, Va., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. When Collier was a newly minted second lieutenant and judge advocate, he recalls a salute to him from a Black enlisted Marine. But even after Collier acknowledged the gesture, the salute continued. Puzzled, Collier asked why the Marine held it for so long. “He said, ‘Sir, I just have to come clean with something. … We never see Black officers. We never see people like you and it makes me extraordinarily proud,’” Collier recalls. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

(AP) – The Associated Press has found that a deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination still festers in the U.S. armed forces, despite repeated efforts to eradicate it.

The military’s judicial system has no explicit category for hate crimes, making it difficult to quantify crimes motivated by prejudice, and the Defense Department also has no way to track the number of troops ousted for extremist views, despite its repeated pledges to root them out.

The AP also found that the Uniform Code of Military Justice does not adequately address discriminatory incidents and that rank-and-file people of color commonly face courts-martial panels made up of all-white service members, which some experts argue can lead to harsher outcomes.