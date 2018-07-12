Dems introduce bill to abolish ICE; Ryan calls it crazy

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., pauses as he speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, after meeting with President Donald Trump who came to Capitol Hill to rally support among GOP lawmakers for the Republican...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats in Congress are introducing legislation to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

The bill from Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democratic leader of the progressive caucus, would give Congress a year to develop a more "humane immigration enforcement system" and terminate ICE.

Key House Democrats are putting forward the legislation after public outcry over ICE immigration raids. ICE is conducting raids as part of Donald Trump's crackdown on those living in the country illegally.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan calls it "the craziest position" he's ever seen. He told reporters that Democrats are now so far left of the American mainstream, they "have really jumped the sharks."

He says the bill is why he feels "very good" about the GOP's chances in the fall election.