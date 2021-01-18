Fire near US Capitol temporarily puts area on lockdown

Barbed wire is installed on security fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Security has been increased throughout Washington following the breach of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, and leading up to the Presidential Inauguration. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – The U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. went into lockdown temporarily “out of an abundance of caution,” according to area police.

U.S. Capitol police confirmed the temporary lockdown. Reports of the lockdown first circulated around 9:30 a.m.

“In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on the I-295 at First and F Streets SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex. There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated.” U.S. Capitol Police

The U.S. Secret Service also commented on the lockdown to KSNT’s D.C. Bureau, tying it and a nearby fire together.

“Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public.” U.S. Secret Service

The Associated Press reports staff at the inaugural rehearsal evacuated due to the fire, which was several blocks away.

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

KSNT’s D.C. Bureau confirmed authorities lifted the lockdown around 10:10 a.m.