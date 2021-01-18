Fire near US Capitol temporarily puts area on lockdown

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – The U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. went into lockdown temporarily “out of an abundance of caution,” according to area police.
U.S. Capitol police confirmed the temporary lockdown. Reports of the lockdown first circulated around 9:30 a.m.
“In an abundance of caution following an external security threat under the bridge on the I-295 at First and F Streets SE, Acting Chief Pittman ordered a shutdown of the Capitol Complex. There are currently no fires on or within the Capitol campus. Members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident is being investigated. As more information becomes available, this message will be updated.”U.S. Capitol Police
The U.S. Secret Service also commented on the lockdown to KSNT’s D.C. Bureau, tying it and a nearby fire together.
“Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public.”U.S. Secret Service
The Associated Press reports staff at the inaugural rehearsal evacuated due to the fire, which was several blocks away.
KSNT’s D.C. Bureau confirmed authorities lifted the lockdown around 10:10 a.m.