DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — When you think of heavy metal, a marching band is likely not what comes to mind. But that might change after you take a look at what DeWitt High School’s marching band is doing.

The high school band’s performance of “Enter Sandman,” by Metallica, has made the students finalists in the famous heavy metal band’s contest, for the chance to win up to $25,000.

“I never thought that we would be able to have an experience like this. And it’s not something a lot of kids, in general, can say, especially band kids–to say, ‘I’m a finalist in a Metallica contest’–it’s truly crazy,” said June Vicknair, a senior on the school’s Color Guard.

This is the first year of the “For Whom the Band Tolls!” contest. Mike Norman, DeWitt’s band director, told 6 News that 450 groups had auditioned–and that DeWitt is now up against four other schools in the medium-sized high school division.

“I can’t believe that–one of the biggest groups in the world, right? Everybody knows them, is watching our tiny little town do their thing with our kids,” Norman said. “I think that’s really awesome.”

Norman said he loves to see Metallica supporting younger musicians. “We work really hard and we’re trying to do cool things at a high level if we can,” Norman said. “And so that’s just another moment, where we go, ‘all right–people are noticing this, cool things are happening here.’ I just want people to love what we’re doing. But my kids are awesome.”

DeWitt High School Marching Band is a national finalist in the Metallica ‘For Whom the Band Tolls!’ contest. (DeWitt High School)

The marching band has been preparing for this performance since July. Maddie Tavelli said you can turn any song into a marching band song, and she loves that they got to play Metallica.

“I think that it really goes along with our personality that we’ve tried to build within DeWitt,” Tavelli said. “Just being over-the-top, really outdoing ourselves with everything.”

DeWitt is the only Michigan school in the final round of the contest.

DeWitt High School Marching Band is a national finalist in the Metallica ‘For Whom the Band Tolls!’ contest. (DeWitt High School Marching Band)

“Just looking at where everyone was in the beginning, to where everyone has ended up now,” said senior Color Guard member Ella Schieding. “It’s just so crazy to see how much everyone has grown. And I think it would mean that much more to be able to win it.”

Metallica chooses the winner, but the fan favorite is up to the people. Voting ends Dec. 31, so be sure to get in your vote. Click here or text #HSDEWITT to 833-609-0330.