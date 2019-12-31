Dog dies in man’s car during hospital shift in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 38-year-old man was charged with felony animal cruelty Monday when his dog died after being left in the car while he went to work, police said.

Police said Jeffrey Hazen, who is currently living out of his car, drove from Georgia to Clearwater Monday with both his cat and dog in the car to report to work at a local hospital. Hazen reportedly told police he left his car running with the car doors locked when he began his shift at 2:30 p.m.

When Hazen went to check on the animals around 7:30 p.m., police said he found the car was no longer running. The dog, a 2-year-old mixed breed named Biscuit, was dead inside the vehicle.

Police said Hazen went back to work and did not report Biscuit’s death to police or animal control. It was a hospital security worker that eventually called police.

Pinellas County Animal Control workers arrived on scene and provided care for the cat, who was severely dehydrated.

Hazen was arrested and booked in the Pinellas County Jail.