A dog was reunited with its owners in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, April 20, after spending over 300 days in a local shelter.

The pit bull mix had arrived as a stray at the Austin Animal Center last summer, where staff decided to name her Juicee, the shelter said.

The owners found their pet through a Facebook group that connects Cubans in Austin. Dellys and her family had since moved to Miami, but drove all the way to Texas to pick up the dog, whose original name was Kardashian, the Austin Animal Center said.

“Juicee was unsure of strangers while she was in the shelter, but the second she saw her family, she was all tail wags and smiles,” said Luis Herrera, a public health educator at the shelter.