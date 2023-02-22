SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of snow accumulations of over 10 inches and gusty winds up to 60 mph across parts of Utah as a winter storm traveled through the state on Wednesday, February 22.

This footage, which Twitter user Bike Lake City said was captured in Salt Lake City, Utah, shows dogs pulling a sled down a snow-covered road.

The NWS warned of winter driving conditions and urged travelers to carry extra supplies in case of an emergency.

The Salt Lake City School District said February 22 would be a remote learning day due to heavy snowfall and the winter storm.