SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video of Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in a physical fight at a Warriors practice has been viewed millions of times since it was posted earlier this week, and now Green is apologizing for his actions.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, Green told reporters that he didn’t want to address the incident only on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” because he didn’t want to dodge challenging questions.

“Number one … I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan,” Green said.

Green added that his actions in the video were a “huge embarrassment,” not only to himself but the entire team, as well as his and Poole’s families.

“Quite frankly, if my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel,” he said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, meanwhile, did not share details on any planned disciplinary action.

“Things are way easier to handle when things stay in house. When things leak, all hell breaks loose,” Kerr said, seemingly referring to the video and the subsequent investigation.

Video of the altercation between Green and Poole was shared by TMZ earlier this week. Following the leak, Warriors general manager Bob Myers mentioned Thursday the possibility of Green facing discipline, but said the situation would be “handled internally.” At the time, he also said Green was not likely to miss a game despite the attack.