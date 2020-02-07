Driver charged after deadly crash involving Oklahoma cross country runners

This Feb. 3, 2020 photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office shows Max Leroy Townsen. Two Oklahoma high school students remain in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck that killed one girl and injured three other students. Police arrested 57-year-old Townsend and say he was driving the truck that struck members of a high school cross country team in suburban Oklahoma City. (Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Less than a week after a man drove into a group of cross country runners, he is now facing 13 charges for the crime.

On Monday, 57-year-old Max Townsend drove his truck into a group of cross country runners from Moore High School.

Rachel Freeman died just feet away from the school after being hit.

Officials say Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, also died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Two of the other runners, Shiloh Hutchinson and Joseph White, have both been released from the hospital.

Kolby Crum, however, is still in critical condition.

A spokesperson for Crum’s family said Kolby had some swelling in his brain on Thursday, and there haven’t been any significant changes in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, Max Townsend was charged with 13 counts in Cleveland County District Court.

According to online court records, Townsend is facing two counts of first-degree manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.

He is also charged with three counts of driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, and five counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.