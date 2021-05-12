Ellen DeGeneres confirms talk show ending in 2022

Ellen Degeneres poses in the press room during the People’s Choice Awards on January 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP/KSNT) – Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed her talk show “Ellen” is ending in 2022, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which airs daily on KSNT, will run for a total 19 seasons before coming to an end. In the midst of the pandemic when it paused production, the show also became embroiled in allegations of a toxic workplace.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show’s Sept. 21, 2020 start of its 18th season.

An internal company investigation of work conditions was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July 2020 based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment. The people making the claims were not identified.

When DeGeneres told staffers of the changes in a video conference call, she reportedly said she found claims about the show’s environment to be “heartbreaking.”

The comedian and host had sent a memo to her staff after the BuzzFeed report, recalling her early promise of ensuring a workplace where “everyone would be treated with respect.” Something changed, she said, “and for that, I am sorry.”