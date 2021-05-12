Ellen DeGeneres gives details of ending show in monologue

FILE – Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” in Burbank, Calif. on May 24, 2016. DeGeneres, who has seen ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided her upcoming season next year will be the last. It coincides with the end of her contract. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – Hours after confirming her talk show is ending in 2022, Ellen DeGeneres taped a monologue set to air Thursday, detailing the reason for calling it quits.

The show, which airs daily on KSNT, will run for a total of 19 seasons before coming to an end. In the midst of the pandemic when it paused production, the show also became embroiled in allegations of a toxic workplace.

“Today I have an announcement to make. It’s a big one,” DeGeneres said in her monologue. “Today I’m announcing that next season, season 19 is going to be my last.”

She went on to say when she signed a 3-year deal two years ago, she knew Season 19 would be her last. DeGeneres said her instinct told her it’s time.

The nineteenth and final season is set to premiere Monday, Sept. 13. You can watch Thursday’s monologue below.