KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roller Coaster Line Etiquette 101: be patient and no cuts.

Therein lies the problem for a group of people promised a “First Riders Experience” on the re-vamped Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun.

Some of those people connected with FOX4 after seeing social media posts this weekend that showed other people riding the coaster before them.

This comes about four weeks after a planned grand opening was canceled. As the winning individuals watched for an email about rescheduling, they saw people claiming to take the first rides themselves instead.

Worlds of Fun delayed the opening of the Zambezi Zinger, citing the need for more testing. That is what was shared in emails to people like Tony Sapad. He won a “First Riders Experience” through a raffle when he donated to the Big Slick Charity Event.

Then came this weekend.

“I look on my phone, and then I see on social media, ‘Hey, I’m in line for the Zambezi Zinger!’ And then I see more pictures of them on the actual ride. And then I see pictures of the pictures you get on the ride,” Sapad said.

“I hopped on to Facebook and saw dozens of posts from people saying, ‘We got to ride it. We’re here,’ and honestly, I was very upset at that point,” Tanner Stephens said. He was also promised one of the 32 seats in the inaugural ride.

First riders are ceremonial in some ways as they get to do test runs.

Stephens says he had expectations of being among that first core group. “The first public riders is how I interpreted it,” Stephens said.

“And there’s always people saying ‘well, the first riders, they aren’t really public. The soft opening is not the public.’ It’s like, they did pay to get in,” Sapad said.

Sapad and Stephens said they have tried to reach Worlds of Fun, and they still have not received word when their make-up event will be.

The Raffle winners say the opportunity has lost its luster in some ways. Sapad said it’s disappointing because the original Zambezi Zinger was his first-ever coaster as a teen.

“I still remember to this day because I actually lost the money in my pocket,” Sapad said.

“It was bragging rights a little bit. And that’s not really something that can happen anymore in my mind,” Stephens said.

A spokesperson for Worlds of Fun said they will have more information about the first rider event on Tuesday, June 13.

The spokesperson also said the ride is not officially open, but rides may be given from time to time.