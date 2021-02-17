Evergy crews working in dangerous freezing weather to help keep power on for customers

WESTON, Mo. — Between arctic temperatures, frozen pipes and planned power outages, these are tough times. There isn’t a magic button we can push to keep the power on for people.

“That would be great, wouldn’t it!? But no, it’s a lot harder work than that,” Evergy worker Amy Hawk said.

Evergy crews across the Kansas City metro and at the power plant in Weston are fighting through frigid temperatures to keep you power on at home.

Hawk isn’t just another cog in the machine. She keeps our lights on and homes warm.

“All hands are on deck,” Hawk said.

Out in the freezing cold, she’s one of many Evergy employees putting in 12-16 hours a day, five days a week. Some people are even picking up shifts on their days off.

“In the 12 years that I’ve been here, I don’t know that we’ve ever had something to the extreme that we’ve had this winter,” Hawk said.

Moisture from the “cooling tower” turned into icicles. Pictures show workers’ beards and clothes frozen, too.

“It wears you down,” Hawk said. “When you come in, it’s almost numbing when you can finally get to some heat.”

They spend hours at a time outside knowing it’s a vital job that must be done.

“They’re the heartbeat hear of the company,” Evergy Spokesperson Andrew Baker said.

Baker said there are ways you can help these heroes serving you.

“Try to run your dishwasher, washer and dryer after peak hours, which is after 10 p.m. and before 5 a.m.,” Baker said. “If you have appliances you don’t use, unplug them. Those are using electricity. All these little things add up.”

He said conserving energy together will limit power outages across the metro.