Ex-Missouri educator pleads guilty to child porn counts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former paraprofessional in suburban Kansas City has pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child pornography after investigators say they found thousands of images and videos at his home of infants and toddlers being sexually assaulted.

Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Steven Allen, of Independence, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to two counts of producing the child pornography and a single count of distributing child pornography over the internet.

Allen was employed by Blue Springs High School when he was arrested in late 2019 after a raid on his home, and he has been in federal custody since.

Allen faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.