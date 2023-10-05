(KTLA) – Dr. George Tyndall, the former University of Southern California gynecologist who’s accused of sexually abusing thousands of women on campus, died Wednesday at the age of 76.

The news was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, which indicated that he was found unresponsive in his bed.

One accuser, Audry Nafziger, told the Times that she is “not happy that he died.”

“I wanted to see him convicted for what he did,” she said.

John Manly, an attorney representing alleged victims of Tyndall, was similarly disappointed, noting that “he got away with it.”

“Spent almost no days in jail. Caused untold suffering to hundreds, if not thousands, of students at USC. ….. I’m at a loss to explain this to my clients,” he told the Times.

Criminal punishment will be precluded by Tyndall’s death, but in a civil settlement, the school paid out a record $1.1 billion to about 17,000 of Tyndall’s former patients.