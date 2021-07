FILE – In this July 25, 2021, file photo, Leita Consuelo Martinez Ortega, of Cuba, is covered in sand as she waits for a shot during a woman’s beach volleyball match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. Most of the women playing beach volleyball at the Olympics wear bikinis as their uniform, but it’s not required. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Most of the women playing beach volleyball at the Olympics wear bikinis as their uniform, but it’s not required.

The rules allow women different options, including long and short pants and more conservative attire for those whose religious beliefs require it.

But almost all of the athletes go for the two-piece swimsuits because there are fewer places to trap sand that chafes against your skin.