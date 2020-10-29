F-16s intercept aircraft over Trump rally in Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – US Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted an unauthorized aircraft in a restricted area over a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said the aircraft was not communicating when it entered the restricted zone, failing to respond to intercept procedures. NORAD F-16s escorted the aircraft from the area.

Trump and others at the rally took note of the aircraft, and Trump even commented about the presence of an Arizona official at the event who was probably the only one present who could fly the plane.

He added, “How about that? How about that? I wonder if the fake news caught that. I love it. You don’t know how hard it is to get Democrats to pay for that stuff.”