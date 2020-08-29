Facing Laura’s devastation is ‘like a bad science fiction novel,’ mayor says, while 600,000 still lack power

(CNN) – The devastation of Laura in Louisiana and Texas has felt “like a week out of a bad science fiction novel,” one mayor said as the storm, now a tropical depression, wends its way Friday into the Mid-South.

Nearly 600,000 residents in the two states remain without electricity, and 8 million are still under a flash flood watch, with heavy rain and isolated tornadoes forecast.

A heat advisory is in effect until Saturday night for more than 30 million people in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, the National Weather Service says. Heat indices could reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday.

Water treatment plants in the Louisiana city of Lake Charles were damaged, with “barely a trickle of water coming out of most faucets” as residents also contend with widespread power outages, Mayor Nic Hunter said late Thursday in a Facebook post.

“If you come back to Lake Charles to stay, make sure you understand the … reality and are prepared to live in it for many days, probably weeks,” the mayor wrote. “

‘Look and Leave’ truly is the best option for many.” A Lake Charles hospital also had to evacuate all patients to hospitals across the state as it dealt with damage caused by the storm, according to a post on Lake Charles Memorial Health System’s Facebook page.

Their “Emergency Department will continue to stay open,” according to the post, “and patients will either be treated and released or treated and transferred to another hospital.” The Louisiana Health and Human Services Department is sending a disaster medical assistance team that will set up outside the ER Saturday to assist with emergency medical services for the community.

Laura made landfall early Thursday near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane, packing winds of about 150 mph.

Areas across the coast were pounded by ferocious winds and an unforgiving storm surge that left some neighborhoods littered with debris.

Gov. John Bel Edwards toured the worst-impacted areas of his state. “The last couple of days have been hard, and the road to recover won’t be easy. But we will recover,” he said Friday morning in a tweet.

Edwards also warned of “risks left behind by the storm.” He has expressed concerns this week about Covid-19 after Laura.

Edwards sent a letter to President Donald Trump Friday requesting a major disaster declaration for 23 parishes, which was approved by the President late Friday. The declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist those affected by the storm, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

At least 10 deaths were reported across the state. Four people died after trees fell, including a 14-year-old girl in Vernon Parish; a 51-year-old man in Jackson Parish; a 60-year-old man in Acadia Parish; and a 64-year-old man in Allen Parish, authorities have said.

Four people died in Calcasieu Parish due to carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said, giving no other details.