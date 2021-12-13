Families begin to pick up the pieces left behind by a tornado in Missouri

BRANSON WEST, Mo. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Branson Friday as the storm passed through. The EF1 had winds up to 90 miles per hour and left path width of 75 yards and a path length of .67 miles.

One of the hardest hit areas was the Branson West Highlands subdivision according to Tom Martin with Stone County’s Office of Emergency Management.

“We had probably a half a mile of actual damage that we know of here,” said Martin.

Martin said that multiple families have been displaced by the tornadoes. He has requested help from the Red Cross to provide shelters for these families. As of now, 22 different structures have been accounted as damaged by the severe weather.

“We will be reporting that, those totals to CEMA. Depending on the amount of damage that occurred across the state, it will be up to the governor if they wish to try to request some federal assistance,” said Martin.

Larraine Reese lives in the neighborhood that suffered the most damage. She said she was outside when the storm started.

“We were out here and we went in and opened up the door and it blew us in… right along with the debris outside with us,” said Reese. “I was just amazed. It could’ve taken our lives.”