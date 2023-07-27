KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal crash involving a semi truck has closed multiple lanes of Interstate 435 in south Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday morning.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called to eastbound I-435 near Grandview Road just after 8:45 a.m. for an accident involving a semi truck. When crews arrived they found a semi truck crashed into the outer barrier of I-435.

KCFD spokesperson Michael Hopkins told FOX4 the driver of the semi was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The crash caused the semi truck to catch fire and filled the interstate with smoke. Hopkins said KCFD crews are using multiple pumpers and a Hazmat water tanker to get the fire under control.

As of 10 a.m. Kansas City Scout cameras show eastbound I-435 is closed just before I-470.

Kansas City police and crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) are on scene. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.