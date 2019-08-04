Father of Parkland shooting victim paints mural in El Paso to honor victims

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – The father of a Parkland, Florida mass shooting victim is putting a mural together in El Paso, Texas at the Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center.

The artist is Manuel Oliver. He lost his 17-year-old son Joaquin on February 14, 2018, when a gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Oliver and his wife are traveling the world urging people to change the nation’s gun laws.

Sunday would have been Joaquin’s 19th birthday.