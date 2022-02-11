TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several Chilean historical artifacts were repatriated on Thursday according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The artifacts were returned at the Chilean government’s request and done so in coordination with the U.S. Department of State, private citizens and the FBI’s Art Crime Team during a ceremony on Feb. 10 in Washington, D.C.

The FBI’s Art Crime Team was established in 2004 and focuses on addressing art and cultural crime cases around the world. They maintain a database of stolen art and cultural property through The National Stolen Art File. The Art Crime Team has recovered more than 15,000 items valued at over $800 million since its inception.