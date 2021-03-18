FBI: Internet crime complaints surge more than 300-thousand nationwide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – With millions working from home and learning remotely, the pandemic created the perfect environment for cyber criminals. The FBI released their annual Internet Crime Report for 2020. The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) saw more than 790,000 complaints last year — that’s 300,000 more than 2019.

“The top crimes that are reported are phishing, non-delivery/non-payment for goods, extortion,” said Bridget Patton, FBI Kansas City Media Representative. “Where you’re seeing the largest monetary amounts of victims is in business e-mail compromises, romance scams, and investment fraud.”

The IC3 report estimates $4.2 billion have been lost through internet crimes in 2020.

Bill Ramsey, CEO of Soteria Technology, said he has observed the surge in victims coming to him has increased drastically, “It’s really big right now because everybody’s home and the people who usually have things to do are now bored — or they’re desperate and they need income.”

The FBI said scams related to COVID accounted for 28,000 cases.

“We had had somebody try to get $250,000 wired transferred to Hong Kong, and it was close,” Ramsey said.

The FBI report says Kansans lost more than $19-billion in cyber crimes in 2020.

“Before you wire or transfer any money to anyone, validate, and verify with the intended recipient that they are requesting this money,” Patton said.

Ramsey says the best thing you can do to protect your accounts is set up two-factor authorization, “If you log in to someplace and it sends you a text message with a code, and then you have to put that code in, that’s two-factor authentication — a hacker won’t have that code.”

If you become a victim, you are encouraged to quickly reach out to your bank, then report the crime. You can do so by clicking here.