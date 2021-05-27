Felon flees courtroom, jumps off 6th-floor balcony, video shows

OHIO (KSNT) — Recently released video shows a convicted felon in Ohio fleeing from his sentencing hearing and jumping off a balcony.

The video, which comes from three courthouse security cameras, shows Donald Mullins, 44, of Columbus running from two deputies. He appears to let go of a radio that was secured to one of the deputy’s uniforms before jumping over a balcony railing on the sixth floor.

A woman posted a video to YouTube showing the aftermath. (Warning: Some may find the content of the video disturbing.)

In the bystander’s video, Mullins can be seen lying on the fifth floor for several minutes, unable to get up and bleeding extensively. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mullins was in court last Thursday on charges of aggravated burglary, robbery and theft. He was found guilty after his DNA was discovered on an Oreo cookie at the crime scene.

Judge Mark Serrott sentenced Mullins to four to six years in prison. Mullins asked the judge for time before being incarcerated to have surgery for some medical issues, but Serrott denied the request. That was when Mullins, who had been out on bond, fled the courtroom.