Fired NC teacher accused of ‘indecent’ relationship with student, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fired teacher from a North Carolina private school is facing 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, Wake County officials say.

Paula Louise Stinson, 30, of Wake Forest, was arrested Friday at Thales Academy in Rolesville. She is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

“During the investigation, it was also discovered that the suspect and student had engaged in inappropriate interactions at the school and boy’s home over a two-week period,” according to a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

The case was uncovered when the boy’s parents found text messages, Curry said.

“Investigators discovered that several text messages exchanged between Stinson and the juvenile male student were intercepted by the boy’s parents and turned over to authorities,” the news release said.

The school confirmed Friday night that Stinson had been a physical education teacher but had been terminated.

Stinson has been released on a $75,000 bond.