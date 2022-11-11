CONCORDIA, Mo. — A firefighter died after crashing into several trees near Missouri 23 Highway, south of Concordia Thursday night.

Adam Williams, a 31-year-old firefighter with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District, was headed east on Route E toward MO-23 when he traveled off the road and hit the trees before eventually coming to a stop on the right side of the road.

The crash happened at about 6:31 p.m. and Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire protection district confirmed Williams died in the crash while off-duty.

Williams joined CJC in February of 2022.

Our hearts, prayers, and thoughts are with his wide, their two young boys, and the rest of his family. Central Jackson County Fire Protection District

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.