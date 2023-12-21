LATHROP, Mo. — Firefighters in Clinton County, Missouri, battled a large fire at a grain elevator Thursday morning.

The fire happened in Lathrop, Missouri, which is about 45 minutes north of Kansas City, off of Interstate 35.

Firefighters were called to the grain elevator on Locust Street just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Law enforcement blocked off the area while crews worked on the fire. No one nearby was evacuated from their homes or businesses.

Officials had the fire under control several hours later but will remain on scene Thursday to control hotspots.

So far, there have been no injuries reported.

There’s no word about what caused the fire. The Lathrop School District canceled classes Thursday due to a power outage, but officials said electricity is back on as of Thursday afternoon.

