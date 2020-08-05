Firefighters investigating potential Denver arson that killed toddler, child and 3 adults

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department says five people died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. An arson investigation is underway.

A toddler, a child and three adults died in the fire. Their identities have not yet been released. Three people jumped from the second story of the home and survived, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 5312 North Truckee around 2:40 a.m., where they found a heavily involved fire. Fire investigators, along with Denver police, are working to determine what caused the fire. The Denver Police Department said homicide investigators are also on scene.