Firehouse Subs offering a free sub, but there’s a catch

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) – Firehouse Subs is offering one free sub on Thursday. However, there is a catch to get that free sandwich.

Your name has to be Carlos, Christopher or Amanda, according to the Firehouse subs website.

“If this is your name, show your photo ID at any U.S. Firehouse Subs today and get a free medium sub with any purchase,” a statement read from the website.

The company said this is a small way to thank their guests by name.

The offer is only valid for today, December 12.

Don’t worry, if that’s not your name. The company is drawing more names Friday.

The closest Firehouse Subs in our area are located in Manhattan at 501 North 3rd Place Suite O, and in Lawrence at 2000 W. 31st St. Suite A