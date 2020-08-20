Firetruck rolls downhill, crashes into Tennessee house

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee firetruck rolled down a hill Wednesday, crashing into someones home and injuring the firefighter, according to officials.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the fireman involved was not seriously injured after the Jellico Fire Department truck rolled down a hill into the house.

Residents in the home were not injured either.

Images from the scene show the truck lying on its side against the house.

The THP was still investigating the incident Wednesday night and no further details are available at this time.