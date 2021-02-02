First all-civilian space mission to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research

This image from video provided by SpaceX shows the company’s spacesuit in Elon Musk’s red Tesla sports car which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (SpaceX via AP)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KSNT) – Plans for the first all-civilian mission to space were announced on Feb. 1 for the final months of 2021.

The mission will be led by Jared Isaacman, the 37-year-old founder of Shift4 Payments. Isaacman, an accomplished pilot will lead a four-person crew to inspire support for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Inspiration4 is the realization of a lifelong dream and a step towards a future in which anyone can venture out and explore the stars. I want to use this historic moment to inspire humanity while helping to tackle childhood cancer here on Earth,” Isaacman said in a statement. Jared Isaacman

Two seats on the flight have been reserved for St. Jude ambassadors. Isaacman has committed to give $100M to St. Jude and is inviting anyone to join him in attempting to raise upwards of $200M or more in support of St. Jude.

We are reserving two seats aboard #Inspiration4 representing Generosity and Prosperity. Learn how you could secure one of these seats and join the flight to space at https://t.co/ECwhGyITJ2. pic.twitter.com/rUuBI0rk6n — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) February 2, 2021

The trip will be the first time civilians have launched into space to circle the Earth. Issacman and three others will become the first of three non-astronauts to do so.

They will fly aboard Elon Musk’s spaceship.

The campaign to raise the $200 will kick off Super Bowl Sunday.